Aaron Boone’s latest injury rundown did not give the Yankees the clean acceleration they probably wanted. Aaron Judge is still taking things slow, and even with the four-week mark coming up, Boone did not make it sound like reimaging is right around the corner.

The key detail with Judge is still the imaging. The Yankees can talk about patience, daily progress, and the normal rehab language, but his next real checkpoint is imaging. Until that happens, the return clock stays fuzzy.

Giancarlo Stanton sounds a little closer to movement, with Boone saying he is doing “a little bit better” and is more ramped up. The catch is that Boone was not sure about Stanton’s running progression, which is usually the annoying detail with him. The bat can wake up quickly. The legs decide how fast the whole thing moves.

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a double to drive in two runs against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Yankees still need the Judge checkpoint

The Yankees have survived stretches without Judge before, but survival is not the same as comfort. He changes the lineup, the way pitchers attack everyone around him, and the margin for error late in games. No other player on the roster bends the room quite like he does.

I would not rush him for a regular-season sprint, especially if the imaging is not ready. That sounds boring, but boring is fine when the alternative is turning one injury into a longer mess. The Yankees need the version of Judge who can actually anchor the lineup, not a compromised one who needs three caveats every night.

Every vague update creates more pressure on the rest of the roster. Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and the supporting bats can cover innings and matchups, but they cannot replace the gravity Judge brings.

Stanton and Fried are still in wait-and-see mode

Stanton being more ramped up is good news, even if it is not exactly a green light. The Yankees need his right-handed thump, but they also need to know whether he can run enough to avoid becoming a roster math issue. With Stanton, the question is rarely whether the power exists. It is whether the body lets the Yankees use it consistently.

Max Fried may be a little cleaner. Boone thinks Fried could face live hitters early next week, though that is not locked in yet. For the Yankees’ rotation, that would be a meaningful step, especially with the schedule tightening and the deadline creeping closer.

None of this sounds disastrous. It just sounds slow, and slow is hard to sell when three important players are sitting in different stages of uncertainty. The Yankees can live with caution for now, but they need one of these timelines to start moving with real force soon.