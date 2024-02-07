Who should be the Rangers’ starting goaltender moving forward?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers‘ goaltending this season has been the opposite of what everyone expected. Superstar Igor Shesterkin has taken a massive step back, while veteran backup Jonathan Quick has stolen the spotlight in his first season with the Blueshirts.

Quick has managed to earn a start in the Rangers’ two most recent games, leading fans to question what Peter Laviolette’s intentions are with his two goaltenders moving forward.

Quick has been playing much better than Shesterkin recently

It’s no secret that Quick is playing much better than Shesterkin right now. He had a vintage performance against Colorado Monday night and will be put to the test once again Wednesday night against Tampa Bay.

Quick has earned a solid GAA of 2.35 while Shesterkin has recorded 2.86. Additionally, Quick has a .918SV% while Shesterkin’s is .899.

It could be beneficial for the Rangers to start Quick more now, giving Shesterkin more time to prepare for a hopeful playoff run

With the Rangers giving Quick most of the starts right now, Shesterkin has more time to practice with legendary goaltending coach Benoit Allaire. He hasn’t been himself this season, and Allaire might be the only man to solve this problem.

There’s no doubt that Shesterkin will bounce back and return to form at some point this season. The chances are that Shesterkin will be the starter for a hopeful playoff run later this season, but for now, it might be for the best to let Quick take the mantle while Shesterkin looks to improve his personal play.