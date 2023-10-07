Two Rangers prospects clear waivers and land with the Hartford Wolf Pack

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have continued to trim their roster down with just five days remaining until the regular season begins. Yesterday, both Jonny Brodzinski and Ben Harpur had been sent down to the AHL, and the Rangers have recently announced that both had cleared waivers.

It was possible that another organization could have claimed either player, but it’s good to see that both will remain with the organization.

Brodzinski and Harpur clear waivers

Per Vince Mercogliano, both Brodzinski and Harpur have cleared waivers, confirming that both players will remain with the Hartford Wolfpack for the 2023-24 season. Both players have spent time in the NHL, but will likely remain as depth pieces for the time being. If any Rangers player suffers an injury, either of the two would make suitable replacements for a short period of time.

Brodzinski has played in 101 career NHL games, but he has only tallied 17 total points. His stats are not the greatest, but he has the ability to be a solid fourth-line player with his abilities.

Harpur, a defenseman, spent some time with the Rangers recently as well. He was paired alongside Braden Schneider on the third pairing and didn’t look too bad on the Blueshirts roster. With Erik Gustafsson being signed, however, there is simply no room for Harpur to fit in.

Assignments have made the Rangers’ roster more finalized

With both Brodzinski and Harpur being assigned to the AHL, the Rangers’ roster has become more clear. Will Cuylle will receive an opportunity to play with the Blueshirts to start the season, and Gustafsson is the defenseman who has won the defenseman sweepstakes.

It will be interesting to see how both Brodzinski and Harpur perform in the AHL, as both players will undoubtedly be looking for a chance to make it back to the Rangers’ roster. The Rangers currently have an abundance of depth on their Hartford team, so it will be a tough competition in years to follow.