This forward has quietly been the Rangers’ best player in recent games

The New York Rangers remain as an early Stanley Cup contender this season, as practically everything has gone right for the Blueshirts to start the year. Although certain players have been slightly underwhelming, each individual player is pulling their weight and bringing success to the team.

With the Rangers playing as well as they have been, their top stars are receiving praise for their success. But there appears to be one specific forward who’s been playing the best hockey of his life but isn’t receiving as much credit as he deserves.

Vincent Trocheck is riding a six-game point streak

Ever since the Rangers lost Filip Chytil due to injury, Vincent Trocheck found himself back in his usual position as the Blueshirts’ second-line center. He spent the entire 2022-23 season in that role but began this year down on the Rangers’ third line. In the six games Trocheck has spent back up in the top six, there has been nothing but elite offensive production from him.

Throughout his last six games, Trocheck has notched four goals and seven assists for 11 points. He seems to fit perfectly in between Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere, as the Rangers’ second line has not skipped a beat since finding a new center.

How should the Rangers’ adjust the lines when Chytil returns?

Whenever Chytil is cleared to return to the Rangers, head coach Peter Laviolette has a major decision to make. Chytil could be slotted right back onto the second line, or Trocheck can be the full-time replacement.

Assuming Trocheck continues to remain as hot as he is, it only makes sense that Laviolette would choose to keep the veteran forward as the second-line center. Chytil hasn’t been bad in the games he’s played in, but Trocheck’s production is unbeatable right now.