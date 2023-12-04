The Rangers’ top prospects have been heating up in their respective leagues

Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Rangers have been elite throughout their 2023-24 campaign, earning attention as one of the NHL’s top Stanley Cup contenders early on. Despite their bountiful roster up in the NHL, the Blueshirts also possess a solid prospect pool spread throughout multiple leagues.

Two of the Rangers’ best prospects come in the form of Brennan Othmann and Gabriel Perreault. Othmann is a player who has had many discussions surrounding him as a potential call-up for the Blueshirts, and Perreault has dazzled in his first season in the NCAA since being drafted in the first round this past entry draft.

Othmann has begun to heat up with the Hartford Wolf Pack

Othmann has been incredible in his first season playing professional hockey with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, but he has recently begun to heat up even more with the Hartford Wolfpack.

Per Vince Mercogliano, the top prospect has 10 points in his last seven games, including five goals in his last three. He scored twice in his most recent game for the Wolf Pack, including an overtime goal to secure the win.

STAY HOT OTTER pic.twitter.com/O9tsIpFJYo — Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) December 3, 2023

Following last night’s win, Othmann now has 17 points in his first 20 games in Hartford. This puts him on pace to finish the year with 61 total points, in what could be an overall incredible first year of professional hockey from Othmann. It’s unlikely that he’ll be featured on the Rangers’ roster at all this season, but he’ll surely be a natural NHL star a few years down the road.

The Rangers seem to have landed a star in Perreault

Perreault has been nothing shy of elite in his first season with Boston College in the NCAA. The young forward has been racking up points left and right for the Eagles, as he now has 23 points in 16 games as a freshman.

Perreault’s play style seems comparable to that of Rangers’ star forward Artemi Panarin. His IQ on this ice is incredibly high, and he succeeds as a passing playmaker with the ability to record assists in practically every game he plays in.

Unlike Othmann, Perreault has a long way to go before he’s ready to make the Rangers’ roster. The first-round pick was just drafted this year, and he will likely spend a few years at BC before making his way over to the AHL.

It’s tough to be patient as a fan while waiting to see Perreault rep the Blueshirts, but it will certainly pay off in a few years when he too becomes a star.