The Rangers’ most recent victory could be a turning point to get their season back on track

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being in a slump recently, the New York Rangers managed to take down the Colorado Avalanche Monday night in their first game back since the All-Star break. The Blueshirts were down halfway through the third period, but a late goal by Artemi Panarin to tie the game eventually led to an overtime winner by Alexis Lafreniere to give New York a 2-1 victory. This matchup was everything that the Rangers could have asked for, giving hope that the season may not be over just yet.

The Rangers managed to beat a top-3 team in the NHL, proving doubters wrong after a previous blowout win

Before the bye week began, the Blueshirts obliterated the Ottawa Senators by scoring seven goals against the Canadian team. Some believed it was a sign of resurgence from New York, but others argued that it was a fluke due to the Senators’ poor overall play this season. After Monday night, however, those doubts can be put to rest.

Although the Rangers narrowly defeated Colorado in overtime, this game had the atmosphere of a playoff matchup. It was fast-paced and hard-hitting, and the defense and goaltending played a bigger role than ever.

In a world where most of the Blueshirts’ recent wins have come against non-playoff teams, this strong victory over the third-best team in the NHL comes as a refreshing sight. This proves that the Rangers do have what it takes to overcome the odds and make some magic in a hardcore environment.

The Captain returns to the Rangers with a two-game win streak

Jacob Trouba, who was administered a two-game suspension by the NHL, is set to return in the Rangers’ next matchup Wednesday night against Tampa Bay. And the best part is, the Captain is returning to his team with a small win streak.

It’s been said that solving the Blueshirts’ ongoing problems begins with Trouba, which made it hard to start with the Captain sidelined for two games. The Rangers managed to overcome adversity, however, and now the momentum is in favor of New York with Trouba set to return. If there’s any time for the Rangers’ leaders to step up and pull this team out of their slump, it’s right now after this strong victory over the Avalanche.