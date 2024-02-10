Rangers’ Zibanejad becomes franchise leader in OT goals in sloppy 4-3 win over Chicago

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers took down the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night by a score of 4-3 in overtime. The Blueshirts had a two-goal lead entering the third period, but sloppy play quickly led to a comeback by the worst team in the NHL. The Blueshirts were lucky, however, as a record-setting heroic goal by one of the team’s veterans brought home the win in overtime.

Zibanejad sets the franchise record for most overtime goals

After winning the game last night, Mika Zibanejad has set the Rangers’ franchise record for overtime goals with eight. This record-setting tally came with assists from Chris Kreider and Adam Fox to stop the Blackhawks’ comeback and extend the Blueshirts’ win streak to four straight.

The Rangers’ new leader in OT goals still needs to improve his game moving forward

There may be fans pleased to see Zibanejad set this new record, but others believe that this achievement does not excuse his poor play that has consistently brought down the Blueshirts this season. His overtime goal Friday night was just his 16th of the year and his first even-strength goal since December 23rd.

Zibanejad’s struggles have hurt the Rangers quite a bit. He and Chris Kreider have failed to produce at a consistent rate, and they can’t seem to blend well with any right winger provided to them on the first line. Zibanejad is also meant to be one of the top scorers on the power play, and his unit has not been scoring nearly enough over recent weeks.

The Rangers may have a new leader in power-play goals, but Zibanejad still has a long way to go before this season is considered a success for him.