Rangers’ win over Columbus is costly with injury to Ryan Lindgren

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers enter their bye week on a ten-game point streak but lost Ryan Lindgren to an upper-body injury in Sunday’s win over Columbus.

The New York Rangers have dealt with adversity as they extended their point streak to 10 games with their 4–3 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In Sunday’s win, they lost another defenseman, Ryan Lindgren, to an upper-body injury. He joins Adam Fox, Filip Chytil, and Igor Shesterkin as the injury bug grows on Broadway.

Lindgren took an elbow to the head in a hard collision at 1:20 of the the third period by Blue Jackets’s Sean Kuraly. The referees initially called a five-minute major for boarding in the play, but after a video review, they changed it to a two-minute boarding call.

“There was something going on through the course of the game with both of those guys and his elbow clearly took him in the head.” Vince Mercogliano

Carrying The Load

The Rangers went with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, with K’Andre Miller (27:29), Erik Gustafsson (26:18), and Jacob Trouba (22:54) logging over 22 minutes of ice time each. Defensemen Zac Jones (13:27) along with Braden Schneider (14:28), rounded out the time on ice for the blue line.

The Blueshirts welcome a five-day break, with their next scheduled game coming on Saturday when they visit the New Jersey Devils.

Shesterkin appears ready to play in games, but Fox (LTIR) and Chytil (IR), who has not skated, will not play. Laviolette may now have to deal with the possibility of not having Lindgren in the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The Rangers are close to the salary cap ceiling. They will have to evaluate the Lindgren situation closely to determine if they will need a call-up and if they can fit that player under the salary cap.

Zac Jones has been playing on the third defense pair with Braden Schneider since the Fox injury against the Carolina Hurricanes.

