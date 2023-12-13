Rangers veteran goalie is revitalizing his career this season

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick spent 16 years, starting 729 games with the Los Angeles Kings. He posted a 370-275-82 record, .911 SV%, 2.46 GAA, 57 shutouts, two Stanley Cups, two Jennings Trophies, and a Conn Smythe Trophy in his time with them.

Even though Quick is most likely headed to the Hall of Fame as a King, they decided to trade him at last season’s deadline. After struggling mightily the last five years, how has been able to find his old game with the New York Rangers?

Jonathan Quick signs with the Rangers

On July 1st, the first day of NHL Free Agency, the New York Rangers signed Jonathan Quick to a one-year, $925,000 contract. The Blueshirts needed a backup, and Chris Drury decided to give Quick a call.

Between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Quick posted an 11-13-4 record with an .882 SV% and 3.41 GAA leaving many Ranger fans uncertain what his season with New York would look like.

The pre-season didn’t create any confidence for Quick. The veteran goaltender was unable to find a consistent game and looked like a total shell of his former self. The uncertainty quickly turned into fans calling for him to be sent down to the minors or even flat-out cut from the roster.

The return of prime Jonathan Quick

Like many of the Rangers’ players, Quick’s preseason was not indicative of how the start of his season would play out. To start the year, the 37-year old goalie has gone 8-0-1 with a .922 SV%, 2.20 GAA, and two shutouts.

A main reason for Quick’s revival: Goalie coach Benoit Allaire.

“A lot of goalies approach it a little bit differently, but at the end of the day, you’re just trying to stop the puck,” he said. “What Benny’s done for me is just kind of help simplify the game and not overthink situations. Just kind of use your natural ability to stop that puck.” via Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud.com

Jonathan Quick or Mister Fantastic ? pic.twitter.com/Sh9J8zYlgy — Will Cohen (@WillMCohen) December 11, 2023

This save on Pierre-Luc Dubois paints what Benoit Allaire has told him perfectly. Quick doesn’t panic as he knocks down the initial shot from the slot and Dubois’ two shots from in tight. He remained cool, calm, and collected.

Quick gets his revenge

The Rangers win last Sunday was a special one for the netminder. Quick stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 victory over his former team, the Los Angeles Kings.

It was the first time he faced the Kings since he was traded at last year’s deadline.

When asked about the victory, Quick had this to say: