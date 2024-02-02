Rangers: Trocheck and Shesterkin both drafted by Justin Bieber ahead of 2024 All-Star Game

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have two representatives heading to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game- Igor Shesterkin and Vincent Trocheck. Shesterkin was chosen by the NHL to be the Blueshirts’ first representative, with Trocheck joining later on after one of the fan-voted players was unable to attend.

The NHL hosted its All-Star draft Thursday night, bringing back an old tradition that hadn’t been seen in years. Fans are lucky to not be divided on which team to root for as both Shesterkin and Trocheck will be playing for the same team.

Both Rangers All-Stars join Team Matthews for the ASG

Both Trocheck and Shesterkin will be playing with Toronto superstar Auston Matthews after being drafted by NHL celebrity team captain Justin Bieber. Other notable players playing with the two Blueshirts are William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Jake Oettinger, and Mat Barzal.

That time we were drafted by Justin Bieber, not a big deal pic.twitter.com/a4IpAUJBaa — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 2, 2024

All-Star seasons for Trocheck and Shesterkin

Trocheck is currently playing the best hockey of his career. He’s reached 46 points in 49 games played so far, putting him on pace to finish the season with 77- two more than his previous career high in 2017-2018. He’s shined outside of scoring as well, as he adds a nice defensive touch to the second line as well as world-class face-off skills. “Forecheck, back check, Trocheck” is the slogan fans have used all season long, and it’s what brought the veteran forward to the All-Star Game this season.

Shesterkin has been going through a bit of a rough patch this season, but he still remains one of the best goaltenders in the world. He’s recorded 19 wins in 32 games played while earning a 2.86 GAA and a .899 SV%- but as any true fan knows, these poor stats are not Shesterkin’s fault. The Rangers’ defensive corps has fallen apart in recent weeks, causing the goals against to drastically increase. Shesterkin has proven that he can win the Rangers games when his team has his back, which has earned him a spot at the ASG once again.