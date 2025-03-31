Rangers’ top prospect reportedly foregoing NCAA eligibility, signing NHL contract

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The time has come for the New York Rangers’ top prospect to be welcomed into the fold. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, Gabe Perreault could be signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers as soon as Monday afternoon.

As the Rangers continue to compete for a Wild Card spot, they are adding a young talent to their roster. Perrault, the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 draft, is widely considered to be the top prospect in New York’s ranks.

He has spent the past two seasons competing at the NCAA level for Boston College. However, Boston College was recently eliminated during the regionals. As a result, Perrault is aiming to make the jump to the NHL sooner rather than later.

The 5-foot-11, 19-year-old forward has been a standout performer during his time in the NCAA. He totaled 60 points (19 goals and 41 assists) as a freshman in 2023-24, followed up by 48 points (16 goals and 32 assists) in the 2024-25 season. His performances in each of the last two World Cup Juniors helped Perrault gain notoriety as well.

The teetering Rangers could use a burst of energy. Perrault could provide that to them. The explosive and crafty winger will soon make his debut in the NHL. While it might take him some time to develop and acclimate to the speed of the professional level, the potential that Perrault possesses is limitless.