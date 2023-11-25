Rangers’ top 2023 draft pick is having elite campaign in NCAA

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have a decently solid prospect pool filled with elite talent. The pool has dwindled over recent years with many of the Blueshirts’ top prospects finding their way up to the NHL, but there are still many high-potential prospects in the process of developing their skills.

This past summer at the 2023 NHL Draft, the Rangers used their 23rd overall pick to select Gabriel Perreault. This exciting young winger fell quite a bit from his initial draft rankings, but the Rangers were lucky to have landed him where they did. Now, while playing down the NCAA, Perreault has begun to show exactly why he was worth the first-round draft pick.

Perreault is off to a hot start at BC

As a freshman at Boston College and a member of one of the best ice hockey organizations in college sports, Perreault has not needed any time to adjust to the NCAA.

The winger currently has 20 points in his first 12 games at BC, with his most recent matchup coming with a three-point performance yesterday. He’s playing at close to two points per game and is already showing flashes of elite offensive production.

Another goal… scored by another freshman ? pic.twitter.com/jR2AAwbGEe — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 24, 2023

Perreault now leads BC in points as a freshman and is on pace for an incredible season with the 14-3-2 Eagles.

An elite natural playmaker

Based on his play style, Perreault appears to be very similar to current Rangers’ star Artemi Panarin. While he does possess elite shooting skills, most of his points come from slick passes that turn themselves into assists.

Of Perreault’s 20 points this season, 17 of them have come in the form of assists. His hockey IQ is through the roof and will make an elite playmaker for the Rangers in a few years when he undoubtedly makes it to the NHL.

When will the Rangers be able to call up Perreault?

Although Perreault is putting his name out there as one of the Rangers’ best prospects, his time as a Blueshirt is still years down the road. He’s only 18 years old and was drafted just this past summer.

The Rangers have an abundance of talent already ready to make the NHL. Brennan Othmann, who may not possess as much raw talent as Perreault, is still an elite prospect who will make an almost guaranteed impact when called up to the Blueshirts.

There’s no rush when it comes to Perreault. Even if he were NHL-ready, there’d be no room in the lineup for the star winger. The Rangers must take this process slowly but surely in order to ensure his development is a success. Fans and the organization alike are eager to see what Perreault brings to the table, but seeing Perreault wear a Ranger jersey is still many years down the road.