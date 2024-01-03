Rangers superstar makes MSG history with record-setting goal against Hurricanes

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, the New York Rangers took an embarrassing defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. There weren’t many positive takeaways from the blowout loss, but one veteran forward found the back of the net in what became a historic goal for New York.

Chris Kreider becomes MSG’s all-time leading goal scorer

With his goal last night, Rangers veteran Chris Kreider broke an incredible record at Madison Square Garden. It was his 166th career goal at the World’s Most Famous Arena, helping him surpass Blueshirts legend Rod Gilbert for the most goals scored in the stadium.

As one of the best goal scorers in recent history for the Rangers, it was expected that Kreider would break the record this season. He’s already scored 19 times in 36 games and is projected to finish off the year with 43.

Kreider’s legacy on the Rangers

Kreider is the longest-tenured player on the team currently. The Rangers drafted him 19th overall in the 2009 NHL draft, and he made his first appearance as a Blueshirt in the 2012-13 run.

Since joining the Rangers, Kreider has been a dominant goal-scoring force. Dubbed “the master of the tip” by Sam Rosen during last night’s contest, Kreider’s hand-eye coordination and elite net-front presence have propelled him into being perhaps the best goal scorer in New York.

When all is said and done and Kreider eventually retires, he will possess an incredible legacy as a Ranger and will likely see his jersey hung in the rafters at MSG one day.