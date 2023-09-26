Rangers star forward absent from practice with lower-body injury

Dec 29, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) shoots against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers announced that star forward Artemi Panarin was absent from practice today with a lower-body injury that is considered day-to-day, per Vince Mercogliano. Panarin will not play in tonight’s preseason game as he nurses his injury.

Panarin is the fourth Rangers forward to sustain a day-to-day injury this training camp. First, superstar Mika Zibanejad and prospect Brennan Othmann suffered injuries ahead of the preseason opener. But today, the Blueshirts again got hit with a double-whammy as Filip Chytil’s injury was announced just minutes prior to Panarin’s.

New York is getting hit with the injury bug, however, the team will be thankful that none of the injuries sustained so far appear to be major. The injuries have all been day-to-day injuries so far, meaning the players should have a quick recovery time.

Panarin, the team’s leading point-scorer last season, is crucial to the Blueshirts’ success. He posted 92 points (29 goals and 63 assists) last season to help lead New York back to the playoffs.

As the team’s highest-paid player, making over $11 million in AAV, expectations are high for Panarin to maintain his elite level of play this upcoming season. The Blueshirts will need Panarin healthy and ready to man the second-line left-wing position as they seek a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.