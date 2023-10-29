Rangers sit atop the Metropolitan after early season success

Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are finding success early on this year with a record of 6-2-0 through eight games played. Their most recent victory came last night with an overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks, a performance that extended their win streak to four games straight.

The Rangers will need to continue to perform at an elite level this entire season. The Metropolitan is perhaps the strongest division in the NHL, and it will be a close race all the way to the finish line. The division standings do not look as originally expected so far, but the Blueshirts still have managed to remain at the top about a tenth of the way through the year.

The Rangers lead the Metro by two points with one game in hand

Currently, the Rangers are sitting in the number one spot in the Metro with twelve points. The closest competitor is the Carolina Hurricanes who are just two points behind, but they’ve played one more game than the Rangers.

There are three teams tied for third place with nine points apiece, truly highlighting just how competitive the Metropolitan Division is. With a win being worth two points, these standings are highly volatile and anyone can claim the top spot within a matter of days.

The divisional standings are looking slightly different than what the Rangers expected

Heading into the season, three teams were selected as the favorites to win the division- the Rangers, the Hurricanes, and the Devils. But through what fans have seen so far, things are looking a little different.

The Rangers do sit atop the division, but Carolina and New Jersey have had slower starts. The Islanders are a team that has surprised many by finding their way into the top three with only seven games played.

It’s important for the Blueshirts to not get too confident and remember just how early on in the season it is. While the Devils and Hurricanes aren’t looking as dominant as expected, that could easily change relatively quickly. The Rangers only lead the division by two points and must continue to excel at an elite level throughout the entirety of the season.