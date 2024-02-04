Rangers: Shesterkin and Trocheck win the 2024 All-Star Game, beat Laviolette in the finals

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers had two players representing the organization at the 2024 All-Star Game this year, Igor Shesterkin and Vincent Trocheck. Peter Laviolette was the third Blueshirt present in Toronto, acting as head coach to Team McDavid. All three performed well, but Trocheck and Shesterkin earned bragging rights in the end after beating Laviolette in the tournament’s final game.

Team Matthews beat Team McDavid in the ASG Final

Trocheck and Shesterkin, both members of Team Matthews, were able to take home the win at this year’s All-Star Game. Their team took down McDavid’s by a score of 7-4, in what was a pretty close matchup up until the very end. Laviolette went against his players in the final round, as he was able to coach his team to the finals as well.

Trocheck only managed to acquire one point in the finals, coming as a secondary assist on a goal by Toronto star Mitch Marner. Shesterkin played well representing the Rangers, having a solid goaltending performance after making every save in the earlier shootout to send them to the finals.

What the ASG means for the Rangers this season

Having Laviolette, Trocheck, and Shesterkin play well at the ASG this year is a good sign for the Rangers, who have been struggling as of late. The ASG is obviously not taken as seriously as a regular season game, but it still poses as a nice confidence boost for Shesterkin in particular. When asked if playing well here would help his performance back on real ice, Shesterkin replied:

“We’ll see.” Igor Shesterkin via Mollie Walker of NY Post

Laviolette also had much to gain from the ASG this season, as he had the opportunity to potentially scout out players from around the league that the Rangers might be interested in acquiring at this year’s trade deadline. Frank Vatrano, a former Ranger whom the organization may be wanting to re-acquire, was present in Toronto. The chances are that Laviolette took a good look at the winger, as well as a few others.