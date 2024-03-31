Rangers set multiple records in dominant win over Coyotes

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers had a dominant performance Saturday evening, scoring eight total goals against the Arizona Coyotes in a massive win. While this matchup held strong significance regarding the potential outcome of the regular season standings, it also had historic meaning as both league-wide and personal records were set during the game.

Jonathan Quick becomes the winningest American-born goaltender of all time

With his 392nd career win against the Coyotes Saturday night, veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick has surpassed Ryan Miller for most wins in NHL history by an American-born goalie. Almost all of his wins came during his time in Los Angeles, where he won 370 games- but he picked up five in Vegas and won his 17th with the Rangers last night.

This season, Quick has been one of the most surprising players since joining the Blueshirts. Coming in on a one-year deal as a veteran player, he was expected to serve as a decent backup to superstar Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers have seen the exact opposite, however, as Quick has seemingly returned to his prime and has won the Blueshirts multiple games on his own.

Quick has been impressive enough that the Rangers have extended him another season before this year has even concluded.

Alexis Lafreniere sets personal record, ties Rangers franchise record

Drafted first overall in 2020, it has taken some time for Alexis Lafreniere to find his footing in the NHL. But now in 2024, he’s finally breaking out into the player fans have been waiting to see. In Monday night’s game in Arizona, Lafreniere not only recorded his first career hat trick but also reached the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. If he’s able to keep up the momentum for the final eight games of the regular season, there’s a possibility that he could hit 30 goals and 60 points on the year.

Aside from setting personal records Monday night, Lafreniere also managed to tie a Rangers franchise record. With five total points on the night, he has tied multiple Blueshirt legends for most points in a game by a player aged 22 or younger.

Chris Kreider scores career goal No. 300

As the longest-tenured Ranger on the roster, fans have gotten used to seeing Chris Kreider score over the course of the last decade. During the matchup in Arizona, Kreider scored his 300th career goal (twice) with his first attempt being taken back for goaltender interference.

With 300 goals in 807 games played, Kreider sits at third all-time in Rangers franchise goalscoring. He only trails behind Rod Gilbert and Jean Ratelle, with Gilbert holding the franchise record at 406. Kreider, 32, certainly has a strong chance at catching up and taking the record if he continues his excellent play for the remainder of his career in New York.