Rangers seemingly preparing to trade away team captain defenseman

It’s been a messy year for Jacob Trouba and the New York Rangers. After a disappointing postseason exit, the Rangers shopped the captain defenseman in the summer, attempting to trade him away and accumulate assets to rebuild their roster. Trouba, however, refused a trade, leaving New York in a compromised position this season.

Despite a President’s Trophy finish last season, the Rangers are on the playoff bubble this time around. As a result, they seem ready to make some major readjustments to their roster and could finally be moving on from Trouba.

Rangers sitting Jacob Trouba as trade rumors swirl

According to Larry Brooks of The New York Post, Trouba will not be on the ice on Friday for purposes of roster management. He will not play in the Blueshirts’ contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Victor Mancini has been recalled.

Several Rangers players have been brought up in trade rumors this season, including Trouba. With this recent news of Trouba being removed from the lineup, a trade to move the defenseman could be imminent. Or perhaps they could waive Trouba in a surprising move.

Earlier this week, NHL Network insider Elliotte Friedman reported that “big changes” could be coming for the Rangers. Moving on from the team captain would certainly classify as a “big change.”

This season, Trouba has received plenty of criticism for his poor play on the ice and perceived poor leadership as the Blueshirts’ core players have faltered throughout the campaign. Trouba has only six points with a -3 rating in 24 games played this season.

Change is needed for the 13-10-1 Rangers as they currently sit in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. It’s been an underwhelming and wildly disappointing season for New York. But perhaps general manager Chris Drury can pull off a couple of roster moves to spark a change and help the team improve its record as they prepare to make a run in the second half of the season.