Rangers rookie D Matthew Robertson has an opportunity to be in opening night lineup

Defenseman Matthew Robertson knows it will take a lot of hard work as he battles for the Rangers’ sixth or seventh spot on defense when training camp begins next week.

Following the first New York Rangers rookie practice, defenseman Mathew Robertson met with the media to talk about the rookie camp and what he hopes to achieve once the Blueshirts’ camp kicks off next week.

The 22-year-old played for the Hartford Wolf Pack last season and sees an opportunity to grab a roster spot this year. The second-round pick by the Rangers in 2019 had an opportunity to make the squad last season playing on the left side but was sent to Hartford where he played in 57 games, netting five goals with 23 points.

“I’m coming in here trying to make the team, but (I’m) just focusing on what I can control, and that’s trying to get better each day,’’ Robertson said. “For me, it’s just playing consistent, being hard to play against, and showing up every day and getting better.’’

Robertson has some competition for the roster spot

With the Blueshrts steadfast on five defensemen, Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, and Braden Schneider, Robertson will be competing against fellow Wolf Pack teammate Zac Jones and veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson whom the team signed as a free agent on July 1st.

Robertson bouncing back from upper-body injury

Robertson missed the AHL playoffs last year due to an upper-body injury. The injury gave him time to focus on his strength and get ready for camp this season.

“I was doing really well. I started to trend in the right direction. It was unfortunate that I got hurt, but it’s part of the game.’’ Colin Stephenson

Roberston and his rookie teammates will play two games against the Philadelphia Flyers rookies at the PPL Center in Leigh High Valley, Pa. on Friday and Saturday night.