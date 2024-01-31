Rangers reportedly taking offers for Kaapo Kakko ahead of the trade deadline

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers appear to be gearing up for what is expected to be another hectic trade deadline on Friday, March 8th. There have been rumors circulating about who the Blueshirts could be interested in acquiring, but now, there are finally reports on which players Chris Drury may be willing to trade away in order to get a deal done.

Kakko’s time with the Rangers may be coming to an end soon

Per Darren Dreger of TSN, Drury is reportedly taking offers on the Rangers’ former second-overall draft pick Kaapo Kakko. The young winger has had an up-and-down tenure with the Blueshirts since being drafted in 2019, as he hasn’t lived up to expectations throughout his four-and-a-half career seasons.

Kakko has just six points in 28 games played this year, but he has excelled defensively in a third-line role. It seems as if Drury and the Rangers would like to move on from Kakko in favor of a more offensive-minded winger or center. Elias Lindholm is at the top of the Blueshirts’ list, and Kakko could be a part of the package to make that happen.

What kind of return package would justify trading Kakko away?

If the Rangers do intend to move on from Kakko, they should demand a fully established NHL winger or center. Although Kakko has failed to flourish in New York, he still holds elite potential that Drury should be looking to cash in on. The Rangers are in win-now mode, and only a player who could bolster the offensive corps should be considered.

If teams are only willing to offer up draft picks or prospects for Kakko, Drury needs to put his foot down and make giving up on a second-overall draft pick worth it.