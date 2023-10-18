Rangers reportedly interested in bringing back Patrick Kane

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers pulled off a blockbuster trade at the deadline last season to acquire superstar forward Patrick Kane. The move was meant to make the Blueshirts championship contenders, however, Kane was playing through injuries for the majority of his time in New York, diminishing his effect on the lineup.

Kane has since gone unsigned this offseason as he continues to recover back to full strength. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is expected to sign with a team later in the season.

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli recently revealed three teams that are keeping tabs on Kane this season and the Rangers happen to be on that list.

New York Rangers among three teams interested in Patrick Kane

According to Seravalli, the Rangers are “paying attention to Kane.” Along with the Blueshirts, Seravalli reports that the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings are also interested in signing the former Hart Trophy winner.

“The New York Rangers are also a team that are paying attention to Kane, and for good reason. You saw what they had to give up last year to get him; they knew at the time he wasn’t fully healthy. It didn’t quite come together like it probably should have, but I think they were really impressed with the way he entered and was a leader. They were just kind of hoping, wishing and praying he’d be at the Kane 88 showtime level we are used to. I think in the back of his mind, he’s also certainly intrigued on what it would be like to go back there. Maybe sort of finally put that piece back together.” NHL Insider Frank Seravalli via Daily Faceoff

Should the Blueshirts bring back Kane?

The Rangers are 2-1 this season following a crucial win in their home opener on Monday. The team is firing on all cylinders under new head coach Peter Laviolette; a drastic change of pace following a disappointing end to last season.

The Blueshirts acquired Kane at last season’s trade deadline in an effort to bolster their lines and make a deep postseason run. Kane was meant to be the final piece of the puzzle that would propel the Rangers to hoist the Stanley Cup. However, upon Kane’s entrance into the lineup, New York’s flaws under former head coach Gerard Gallant became readily apparent.

Under the tutelage of Laviolette, however, there are reasons to believe Kane would have newfound success in Madison Square Garden. Whenever Kane is prepared to make his return this season, the Rangers should absolutely maintain their interest in signing the veteran forward.

It’s also important to note that Servalli says “These are not the only teams on Kane’s radar.”

Kane is expected to generate interest from a long list of teams whenever he is back to full strength and ready to sign for the season. The Patrick Kane Sweepstakes will be an exciting storyline to monitor as the season progresses.