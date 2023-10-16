Rangers ready for their home opener as they host the Arizona Coyotes

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers will have the Blue Carpet out as New York City welcomes back the Blueshirts for opening night on Monday.

New York Rangers: 1-1-0, 2Pts

Arizona Coyotes: 1-0-0, 2Pts

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Television: MSGN

The 1-1 New York Rangers play in their home opener on Monday night when the Arizona Coyotes visit Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers split their first two games of the season, defeating the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night but then losing to the Columbus Blues Jackets on Saturday night. A combination of two first-period disallowed goals and several defensive breakdowns resulted in the 5-3 loss to Columbus.

Arizona won their first game of the season on Friday night, defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout.

Team Leaders

New York Rangers

-Chris Kreider leads the team in goals with three.

-Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad lead the team in assists with three.

-Kreider is the current point leader with four points.

Arizona Coyotes

-Sean Durzi leads Arizona in goals with one.

-Clayton Keller (two assists) tied for points with Nick Schmaltz (one goal, one assist) with two points each.

Team Stats



Power Play Percentage

ARI 29% (6th) NYR 29% (6th)

Penalty Kill Percentage

ARI 60 % (30th) NYR 75% (21st)

Face-Off Percentage

ARI 51% (15th) NYR 61% (3rd)

Rangers’ Projected Lineup

The Blueshirts’ Ryan Lindgren will be a game-time decision per head coach Peter Laviolette. The defenseman missed the game on Saturday night due to an upper-body injury. Zac Jones took his spot in the lineup and was paired with Braden Schneider. Based on this morning’s skate, Tyler Pitlick will be back in the lineup.

Kreider-Zibanejad-Kakko

Panarin-Chytil-Lafrenière

Cuylle-Trocheck-Wheeler

Goodrow-Bonino-Pitlick

Miller-Trouba

Lindgren-Fox

Gustafsson-Schneider

Shesterkin

Quick

Healthy Scratch’s

Jimmy Vesey

Zac Jones

Did you know?

New York defensemen have accumulated seven points in two games, tied for the most in the NHL. Last season’s 193 points by defensemen were tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

Chris Kreider has two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal to begin his season. He has the most goals through the first two games of a season in his career.

Adam Fox tallied his 200th career assist in Thursday’s win over Buffalo, becoming the sixth fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the feat.

Igor Shesterkin began his season by allowing one goal on 24 shots against the Sabers to earn his 100th career win. He became the seventh goaltender in NHL history to reach the milestone in 159 career games or fewer.

New York has power-play goals in its first two games. It can record a power-play goal in its first three games of a season for the 13th time in team history and first since the 2005-06 season.

