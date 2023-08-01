Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault scores in Team USA’s Blue win over Finland

New York Rangers prospect and 2023 first-round pick Gabe Perrault recorded a goal and assist in Team USA’s Blue 4-1 win over Team Finland at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

The 18-year-old Perrault played on the first line with Will Smith (San Jose) and Gavin Brindley (Columbus). Perrault and Smith will both be playing hockey in the NCAA at Boston College next season.

Team USA scored two goals in both the first and second stanzas, outshooting Finland 24-18 for the game.

#NYR prospect Gabe Perreault wastes no time firing this puck home.



Rangers prospect helps lead Team USA’s Blue to victory

Perreault gave the U.S. a 3-0 advantage with a power play goal at 7:11 of the second period off a feed from Will Smith.

The win evens the team’s record to 1-1. Team USA’s Blue opened the showcase with a 7-0 loss to Sweden on Saturday night.

Forty-five U.S. players have been invited to the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase set for July 27-Aug. 4 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. The player’s roster will be split into Blue and White teams, as they take on teams from Sweden and Finland.

The event evaluates athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for Dec. 26, 2023 – Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Roster

Team USA’s lineup for the looked like this;

#2 WILL SMITH

#3 CHARLIE LEDDY

#4 GAVIN BRINDLEY

#5 HUNTER BRZUSTEWICZ

#6 PAUL FISCHER

#7 TYLER DUKE

#8 #JAKE LIVANAVAGE

#10 QUINN FINLEY

#11 CAM LUND

#14 GABE PERREAULT

#15 CRUZ LUCIUS

#18 GARRETT BROWN

#21 OLIVER MOORE

#22 COLE KNUBLE

#26 QUENTIN MUSTY

#27 JAMES HAGENS

#28 DANNY NELSON

#29 GAVIN HAYES

#36 SEAMUS CASEY

#38 ZEEV BUIUM

The Showcase will include eight games and Team USA players will be split into two squads for the event and compete against teams from Finland and Sweden.

Team USA Blue’s next game will be on August 3rd when they play Team USA White.