Rangers’ prospect Brennan Othmann is excited to begin the next chapter toward the NHL

Brennan Othmann takes part in the Rangers Prospect Development Camp at the Rangers Training facility in Tarrytown July 12, 2022. Rangers Development Camp

New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann knows the road to Broadway will require patience with Player Development Camp ending on Wednesday.

Left-wing Brennan Othmann is participating in his third player development camp for the New York Rangers this year. He is preparing for a season that most likely will see him start with the Hartford Wolf Pack when they begin play in October.

The 20- year old is coming off an eventful season that included a midseason trade, playing in the World Championships, winning the OHL Championship with the Peterborough Petes, and competing for the Memorial Cup.

Othmann scored eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 23 playoff games.

“I proved that I’m able to score goals, I proved that I’m able to battle and compete and hit, now, I think I’ve proven to be a winner.” He went on to say, “I’ve won the World Juniors twice, and was able to win an OHL championship. I’m very thankful and honored for that. So there’s a lot of emotions going on.” NY Post

Rangers Like What They Have Seen

The feeling is mutual for the Rangers organization. Jed Ortmeyer, the team’s director of development, was impressed with how Othmann handled the distractions that come with winning a championship.

“He had a great year, Ortmeyer said. “The adversity of changing teams and going through the process I think is going to make him a better pro going forward. Went into Peterborough, had a great run there and then winning a championship is great. Getting to play on the biggest stage in the Memorial Cup and World Juniors, so he played a lot of hockey this year. We’re excited about what he was able to accomplish and really proud of him.” NY Post

The path to the NHL is not an easy one, and this season will be no different.

The club signed several players at the beginning of free agency last week, most of whom stand in the way of Othmann getting a shot to make the lineup on opening night.

Rangers sign 10 players as Free Agency began on Saturday

The 2020 second-round selection of the Rangers recognizes that patience is needed as much as speed and skill in order to reach his ultimate goal of playing in the red, white, and blue sweater that is iconic around the world.

“Going into camp, I think my expectations are high on myself,” Othmann said. That’s just the type of person I am. I’m going to worry about myself and when the time comes, the time comes. I hope to make the team this year as much as I can, but I know you don’t make the team in July, so it’s going to be a fun two months.” NY Post

The Rangers have a special player in Othmann, and they need to learn from their past and not rush him up to the NHL until he is ready to play at that level.

Patience is a key factor for both the player and the club. Othmann is following that process, knowing that it leads to success.

Chris Drury and Peter Laviolette need to abide by the same strategy.

In the end, Othmann will be up with the club. Maybe as a call-up should a player get injured, or maybe as a call-up during the playoffs.

Whenever he progresses to the Rangers lineup, Othmann will be ready to contribute to help the team win.

What more can anyone ask of other than that?

