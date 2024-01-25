Rangers place disappointing forward on waivers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers appear to finally be making some changes to the roster after their stellar start to the season collapsed into utter chaos just over halfway through the year. It was heavily expected that some sort of change would be made soon, but this decision to place a bottom-six forward on waivers has come as a surprise.

The Rangers are placing Nick Bonino on waivers after just 45 games with the organization

Per Frank Seravalli, the Blueshirts are expected to place Nick Bonino on waivers this afternoon. The veteran forward was signed to a league-minimum contract this past summer, but it appears that 45 games are all that Bonino will collect as a Ranger.

In these 45 games played, Bonino recorded just one goal and four assists for a measly five points. Aside from his lack of offensive production, his -12 rating earns him the title of one of the worst defensive players for the Rangers this season. His ability to block shots and his veteran presence were his best contributions to the team, but that was clearly not enough to keep him around for the remainder of the season.

Bonino was ruled out of practice this morning for personal reasons, and this placement on waivers explains why. It also provides the answer to why Jake Leschyshyn was recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if Bonino clears waivers, or if another team may look to bargain on his potential.