Rangers need major improvements to stay in Metropolitan Division race

November 24, 2024
The New York Rangers are 12-6-1 in their first 19 games this season. It’s a solid record, and actually quite similar to where the Blueshirts were at in 2023-24- a campaign that ended with a Presidents Trophy title. Unfortunately, this season is vastly different than the last. The rest of the Metropolitan Division has improved, making it harder for the Rangers to stay in the divisional race.

Rangers currently hold a wildcard spot despite winning 12 of 19 games

As of Sunday, the Blueshirts are fourth in the Metropolitan Division. The New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals all stand ahead of New York. It’s important to note that the Blueshirts have played the least amount of games of those top four teams, but they also do have the second worst point percentage of them too.

The season is only about a quarter of the way through, but it’s essential that the Rangers stay in the divisional race the entire year. They had no problem doing so last season, where they lead the Metropolitan from late October through the end of the season. This year will be trickier. With New Jersey and Washington being more dominant than last season, there are two new contenders in play. The Blueshirts need to find a way to start winning more games before they lose any chance of winning the Metropolitan later on.

Fixing the defense is the key to success

When looking at what changes the Rangers could make, fixing the defense is the most obvious solution that comes to mind. New York has had no problem with their offense or goaltending, but are being held back by atrocious defense.

The issue boils down to the defensive pairings that Peter Laviolette continues to play. Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba have both struggled, yet Laviolette chooses to play them together. K’Andre Miller alone is atrocious this season, yet still receives time on the top pairing. Laviolette needs to make a major change to his defensive strategies- and soon.

