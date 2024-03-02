Rangers: Mika March has finally arrived, hopefully saving their 5v5 play

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have been overwhelmingly successful this season despite one of their top players not living up to expectations. Star center Mika Zibanejad has struggled quite a bit this year, only tallying 19 goals in 59 games played. He’s kept up the points with a total of 54 thus far, but it seems his goal-scoring ability has taken a step back this season. Luckily, March has begun- and it’s time for Mika to heat up.

The Rangers are ready for Mika March to bring up the even-strength goal-scoring

March is by far Zibanejad’s best month of the year for point production. In 156 games, the Rangers’ number one center has recorded 132 points in March, including 63 goals. Fans of the Blueshirts have dubbed this time of year “Mika March”, since Zibanejad regularly has a slow season until he begins to heat up this month annually.

The Rangers need Zibanejad to heat up more than ever this March. Although they’re coming off an incredible 10-game win streak, there are still plenty of troubles for the Rangers at even strength. During that stretch, the Blueshirts ranked 27th overall in expected goals at 5v5- and Zibanejad’s lack of production was a major part of that.

If Zibanejad begins to produce more this month like usual, it would be a big step in getting the even-strength production up to par. Relying heavily on the power play will not be enough to take the Rangers far in the playoffs, and could potentially lead to an early postseason exit if Mika and the rest of the offensive corps can not begin to score at even strength. Luckily, Mika March is here to get him back on track.