Rangers make two more AHL recalls, rule out Goodrow and Shesterkin

Today has been a crazy day for the New York Rangers.

The Blueshirts responded to the injuries of both Filip Chytil and Adam Fox by placing each player on IR and LTIR, respectively. However, they are not the only two players who will be missing time, as news has come out regarding the status of both Igor Shesterkin and Barclay Goodrow.

Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin unlikely to play vs Minnesota

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been battling some injuries and will likely not be dressing for the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild. It is unknown how long he will be out, but no matter what, this is a big loss for the Blueshirts as Shesterkin has been one of the best statistical goalies in the league this year.

For the time being, it looks like Jonathan Quick is going to be starting against the Minnesota Wild, and likely a few more games to come.

Louis Domingue recalled from Wolf Pack

Apparently, the plan all along was to start Quick in this game, but proceeding with caution, the Blueshirts have decided to call up Louis Domingue to back up Quick.

Domingue has been in this league for a very long time and has been a journeyman goaltender playing for a ton of teams. If there is a guy you want to have on your roster as a Plan B for the time being and not rush any prospects, he is a pretty solid plan.

Barclay Goodrow absent due to personal reasons, recall Connor Mackey

When it comes to Barclay Goodrow, his absence is not due to an injury. It is actually for an awesome reason: Goodrow will not play tomorrow so he could be with his wife for the birth of their son, the team announced.

With Goodrow out, the Rangers once again decided to call up another player. The Blueshirts decided to call up Connor Mackey from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey was likely called up to replace the grit and sandpaper that the Rangers would normally have with Goodrow on the team, but he also fills a need on defense with Adam Fox placed on LTIR. Hopefully, Mackey impresses and manages to stay with the Rangers for the next few games.

The Rangers, though, have finally been affected by the injury bug. They went from having constant injury-free games to having four notable players missing time due to injuries or other reasons. Hopefully, the Blueshirts can adapt well to this situation, get healthier, and continue their winning streak.