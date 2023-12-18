Rangers lead the NHL in comeback victories after win over Bruins

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders as the 2023-24 NHL season is over a quarter way through, and their ability to come back from behind is priming them for success when the stakes get higher.

Rangers Finding Ways to Show Up Late in Games as Comeback Record Proves

As the Rangers publicized on their official PR Twitter account, they’ve bounced back from more deficits than any other team this year and are doing so at a notable rate:

The Rangers earn their league-high 11th comeback victory of the season and sixth win when trailing at any point in the third period. In addition, the Rangers win their third game when trailing after two periods this season. #NYR — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) December 17, 2023

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette has reason to be concerned with the fact that his team doesn’t control the third period of games with leads as they are expected to, but the fact that they’re able to close the distance time and again is a testament to their ability to deliver in the clutch.

The Rangers are first in the Metropolitan division at 21-7-1 and have found ways to make plays on the ice and set each other up for good looks on goal. Neither their offense nor defense bears more culpability for their lackluster starts.

Is There Anyone to Blame For the Rangers’ Slow Starts?

Goaltender Jonathan Quick has had a resurgent season and the defense, though impacted by injury, has still held opponents to 80 goals, which is good for third-best in the division and fifth-best in the Eastern Conference.

The offense has looked like a well-oiled machine but may need a fire lit under them in order to pour on opposing teams earlier in games. The Rangers will look to do exactly that as their schedule approaches a pivotal time in the year with the holiday season a week away.