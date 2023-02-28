Rangers’ K’Andre Miller suspended 3 games for unsportsmanlike conduct

Feb 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) looks on during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller has been suspended three games by the NHL for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty issued during the first period of the teams game against the Kings on Sunday night.

The NHL Player Safety announced that New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller will serve a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. The incident occured towards the end of the first period of the Blueshirts’ 5-2 win on Sunday night at MSG.

NY Rangers’ K'Andre Miller has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 28, 2023

The evidence was clear through video replay that Miller indeed spit (intentional or not) on Daughtry following a scuffle after a stoppage in play.

The on-ice officials, following a lengthy review, issued a match penalty and ejection to Miller.

In his defense, Miller released a statement apologizing for the incident, saying that he spoke with Doughtry after the game.

Dont know if it will avoid a suspension, but seems sincere. https://t.co/29jECpVpfA — RangerProud/Frank Curto (@RangerProud) February 27, 2023

The Rangers had decided not to play defenseman Braden Schneider and forward Ryan Carpenter due to salary cap risks, so the ejection of Miller forced the team to go with four defensemen for the rest of the game.

Trade In Jeopardy:

The suspension shouldn’t affect the trade to obtain Patrick Kane on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Puck Pedia tweeted a statement clarifying the situation for both the Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks.



Kane #NYR Update w/ possible Miller suspension:

–#NYR sent Schneider ?, $2.68M current cap space & 20 on active roster. If Kane today, no room to recall Schneider

-If Miller is suspended, have until next game day (Wed) to use cap space to fill roster



1/4https://t.co/sMCmiQBN8w — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 27, 2023

All indications are that the Rangers will recall Schneider and send Carpenter to the Minors on Wednesday once the trade is announced. Kane is expected to be in uniform with the club when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.