Rangers’ K’Andre Miller has mindset to reach new levels

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller is ready to refine his game and help the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals again for the first time since 2014.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud.com did an exposé on Miller’s continual hunger to get better on the ice, and one quote from the 23-year-old veteran stood out:

“Obviously, there’s still work to be done. I still show up every day with a mindset to get better. I’m surrounding myself with people who are going to push me and support me and believe in me, which is huge.”

Miller finished in the top 25 among all NHL defensemen in 2022-23 with 43 total points and was a +12 in the plus/minus department. He was sound at creating scoring opportunities for his teammates with 29 even-strength assists and totaled the second-most shorthanded assists on the Rangers with two.

The Rangers Have a Solid Player in Ke’Andre Miller

His abilities speak for themselves, and his teammates and coaches doubled down on how much of an asset Miller has been and can grow into for the franchise.

Namely, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette intends to expand Miller’s role on the team and feature him in more power-play opportunities. New York was strong in power-play situations a season ago. They converted on 283 goals and notched the ninth-most wins. Conversely, they gave up the fourth-fewest goals to opposing teams.

His teammates attested to his natural grace and speed on the ice, especially for a 6-5 215-pound player that well exceeds league averages. Miller’s ability to create and defend makes him a strong play in a variety of game situations for the Rangers.