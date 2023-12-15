Rangers: Jimmy Vesey sustains injury in practice

Jan 3, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are currently dealing with a handful of injuries. Among the players injured are Chris Kreider, Blake Wheeler, and now Jimmy Vesey has also suffered an injury.

Jimmy Vesey suffers injury in Rangers’ Thursday practice

Vesey was struck in the face with a puck and was taken off of the ice during Thursday’s practice. This happened earlier in the morning and Vesey never returned to practice as a result.

According to New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, the puck came off the crossbar, striking Vesey in the face:

On the puck that hit Vesey during #NYR practice, Laviolette said, "It came off the crossbar, quick and hard, and totally unexpected."



"I'm certainly hoping he's OK, but I don't have a full update." — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) December 14, 2023

This “upper-body injury” is a face injury and it would not be a surprise if Vesey does not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday or against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Luckily, Anaheim is a subpar team this season and the Blueshirts should take care of business with or without Vesey in the lineup. Boston on the other hand will be a tough one.

Vesey’s injury will be something to keep an eye on when it gets closer to game time. This injury is something the team can’t afford right now as Vesey has been a solid depth piece to this team on the third/fourth line.