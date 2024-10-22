Rangers get positive update on injured star winger

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers had some concerns entering this week regarding the status of star winger Alexis Lafreniere. He picked up an upper-body injury in the Rangers’ last game with an unspecified severity. After missing the team’s Monday practice, Lafreniere returned to the ice on Tuesday, indicating his injury might not be a serious one.

Alexis Lafreniere returns to Rangers practice

According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post, Lafreniere did not practice with the team on Monday, but the Rangers wing skated on his own afterward. Walker also reported that Lafreniere was on the ice for the Rangers’ morning skate on Tuesday, indicating he could be playing in the Blueshirts’ contest with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Lafreniere has been having a breakout campaign through the early portion of this season. After posting a career-high 57 points in 2023-24, Lafreniere is looking like a point-per-game forward this season. He has posted six points (three goals and three assists) in five games so far this season and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Staying healthy will be crucial for Lafreniere and the Rangers. He has established himself as one of the team’s most important and explosive offensive players. Lafreniere could be back on the ice for the Rangers’ next game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.