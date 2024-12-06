Rangers extend Shesterkin with record-setting 8-year contract

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers seem to be taking their early-season slump quite seriously. Just hours after trading captain Jacob Trouba Friday afternoon, the Blueshirts wasted no time using their freshly opened cap space to extend Igor Shesterkin to a record-breaking contract.

Rangers extend Shesterkin, make him highest paid goalie in history

Per Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan, the Blueshirts have extended Shesterkin with an eight-year contract with an AAV ranging somewhere between $11.5-$12 million. This deal makes Shesterkin the highest paid goaltender in NHL history, and if it surpasses Artemi Panarin’s $11.6 million AAV, the highest-paid player in New York.

This deal does not come as a shock following the Trouba trade. Shesterkin and the Blueshirts had been negotioating since the beginning of this past summer, but Rangers GM Chris Drury had a hard time finding the money to get the deal done. With an extra $8 million cleared, it was Drury’s first task to extend Shesterkin for as long as he could.

What this signing means for the Blueshirts moving forward

After New York struggled early this season, many called for a full team rebuild. Some even wanted Shesterkin to be traded. But after this signing, it’s clear that Drury is confident his goaltender can win the organization a Stanley Cup.

Despite Trouba’s money being used to extend Shesterkin, there’s still a lot of work to be done. The defensive corps needs a massive retooling, and there are question marks in the air surrounding the Rangers’ top six. It’s clear that the Rangers are not messing around, and time will tell what shocking move will come next.