Rangers extend Jonny Brodzinski on two-year deal

The New York Rangers seem to have found the solution to some of their problems in the bottom six. Jonny Brodzinski has performed well as the third-line center and the Blueshirts are rewarding him with a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

The Rangers announced that they have agreed to a two-year extension with Brodzinski. According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post, the new contract is a one-way deal for both years that carries an AAV of $787,500.

With Filip Chytil out of the lineup for the remainder of the season, Brodzinski will play a crucial role in the bottom six. Filling in for Chytil, Brodzinski has played well, posting 15 (four goals, 11 assists) in 37 games played this season.

Brodzinski has turned up the heat recently, racking up three points in the Rangers’ last five games while averaging 12.56 time on ice. He should continue to center the Blueshirts’ third line, barring any unforeseen deals at the upcoming trade deadline.

But with Brodzinski locked into a new deal, general manager Chris Drury will likely pivot his attention to the team’s needs up on the first line at the trade deadline. The Rangers should prioritize acquiring a first-line right winger over a third-line center now with Brodzinski extended.