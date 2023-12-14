Rangers’ depth takes another hit as veteran forward sustains injury in practice

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one consistency for the New York Rangers this season, it’s that the players can’t seem to stop getting themselves injured. The year started off with a hurt Ryan Lindgren, and the list of key players finding themselves hurt has not stopped growing since.

The Blueshirts’ most recent injury came from Barclay Goodrow, who took a puck to the face during a matchup last week against Ottawa. He managed to only miss one game because of it, proving to be one of the strongest players on the team. But now, just a few days following a miraculous recovery from Goodrow, another key player has suffered a similar injury- this time during practice.

Vesey exited practice after getting hit with a puck

Earlier this morning, the Rangers held practice as per usual. Things appeared to be going well until a wild puck managed to strike forward Jimmy Vesey in the mouth. He was pulled from practice early and was reportedly taken back to get worked on.

“It came off the crossbar, quick and hard, and totally unexpected. I’m certainly hoping he’s OK, but I don’t have a full update.” Peter Laviolette via Vince Mercogliano

The Rangers need Vesey to recover as quickly as Goodrow did

Vesey is an integral part of the Rangers’ lineup. The depth he provides to the bottom six is outmatched, as the Blueshirts must hope that the damage is not too severe.

Seeing Goodrow recover from a similar injury as quickly as he did was a great sight. Obviously, no two injuries are the same, but the Rangers must hope for a similar timetable for Vesey’s return. With injuries already riddling the offensive corps, losing another key player in Vesey could prove to be detrimental to the team.