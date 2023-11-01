Rangers’ Blake Wheeler could be in for an economic boost on Thursday

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023/24 NHL Season has been a blast so far for the New York Rangers. They have a 6-2 record and are currently first in the Metropolitan Division. However, one player who has had a slow start this season is Blake Wheeler.

Wheeler was a notable addition to the New York Rangers during the offseason. While he did sign a one-year, prove-it deal, his addition was a low-risk gamble. So far the gamble has not been great as Wheeler has mostly struggled for the Blueshirts.

Luckily Wheeler is going to start November on a strong point as tomorrow is going to be a good day economically for Blake Wheeler.

Rangers could soon owe Blake Wheeler a bonus

#NHL bonuses payable on the horizon:#NYR Blake Wheeler: $100,000 for 10 GP (Thurs vs. CAR)#Oilers Connor Brown: $3,225,000 for 10 GP (Sat vs. NSH)#TexasHockey Joe Pavelski: $1,000,000 for 10 GP (Sat @ VAN)#LAKings Cam Talbot: $1,000,000 for 10 GP (projected Nov. 11 vs. PHI) — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 31, 2023

In Game 10 of the regular season (against the Carolina Hurricanes), Wheeler is going to earn a very nice bonus of $100,000. He is, no matter what, going to play 10 games this season for the Rangers, but obtaining that bonus makes it much sweeter for Wheeler.

With Wheeler playing in the 10th game, he is getting a nice check in the mail. Hopefully, after a bad start to the season, he gets better and plays like he previously did as a Winnipeg Jet and Boston Bruin.