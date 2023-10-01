Rangers assign 7 players to the AHL as they continue to trim roster for opening night

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has trimmed its Training Camp roster to 27 players.

The Rangers announced on Sunday afternoon that Brett Berard, Dylan Garand, Adam Edstrom, Jake Leschyshyn, Matt Rempe, Matthew Robertson, and Brandon Scanlin have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The team has two preseason games remaining; this Wednesday at New Jersey and at MSG on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

The players remaining on the Rangers’ roster

The remaining players in camp are:

Forwards (15): Nick Bonino, Jonny Brodzinski, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle, Barclay Goodrow, Kaapo Kakko, Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Brennan Othmann, Artemi Panarin, Tyler Pitlick, Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, Blake Wheeler, Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen (9): Adam Fox, Erik Gustafsson, Ben Harpur, Mac Hollowell, Zac Jones, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, Braden Schneider, Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders (3): Louis Domingue, Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin

Jonny Brodzinski is the front-runner to win the 13th forward spot, but don’t rule out Brennan Othmann, who scored his second preseason goal on Saturday night, and Will Cuylle who Laviolette has been impressed with this preseason.

With Matthew Robertson being assigned to Hartford, it is apparent that Erik Gustafsson will be on the third defense pairing along with Braden Schneider. Zac Jones should make the team as the seventh defenseman.

Shesterkin and Quick will round out the 22-man roster.

