Rangers agree to terms with defenseman K’Andre Miller

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year contract extension.
Miller was initially selected by the Blueshirts in 22nd overall in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He had career-highs in goals (9), assists (34), and points (43) last season.
The St. Paul, Minnesota native has accumulated 21 goals and 54 assists for 75 points in 214 career NHL games, all with New York, and has a career plus-44 rating. Since his rookie season in 2020-21, Miller ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in takeaways with 153. Among defensemen taken in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Miller ranks first in plus/minus, third in ice time per game (21:14), and fourth in games played.
At the end of the 2024-2025 season, he will be a restricted free agent.
The details on Miller’s extension with the Rangers:
The two-year, $7.744 million deal has an AAV of $3.872 million.
Year 1 $2.748M Salary & $350K Signing Bonus
Year 2 $4.646M Salary – Per PuckPedia
During his rookie campaign in 2020-21, he registered 12 points (5G-7A) in 53 games and was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. Miller averaged 21:07 of ice time per game in 2020-21, which was the most by a Rangers rookie in a season (min. 30 games played) since the NHL began to track ice time in 1997-98.
The Miller contract leaves the Rangers with approximately $3.05M projected cap space with 21 players on the roster (12F/7D/2G). Lafreniere remains the only player left to sign a new contract (RFA).
