Rangers agree to terms with defenseman K’Andre Miller

Mar 31, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) handles the puck in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year contract extension.

K’Andre Miller signs two-year extension with the Rangers

Miller was initially selected by the Blueshirts in 22nd overall in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He had career-highs in goals (9), assists (34), and points (43) last season.

? OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year contract extension. ? pic.twitter.com/wOXVXwTqdZ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 11, 2023

The St. Paul, Minnesota native has accumulated 21 goals and 54 assists for 75 points in 214 career NHL games, all with New York, and has a career plus-44 rating. Since his rookie season in 2020-21, Miller ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in takeaways with 153. Among defensemen taken in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Miller ranks first in plus/minus, third in ice time per game (21:14), and fourth in games played.

At the end of the 2024-2025 season, he will be a restricted free agent.

The details on Miller’s extension with the Rangers:

The two-year, $7.744 million deal has an AAV of $3.872 million.

Year 1 $2.748M Salary & $350K Signing Bonus

Year 2 $4.646M Salary – Per PuckPedia

During his rookie campaign in 2020-21, he registered 12 points (5G-7A) in 53 games and was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. Miller averaged 21:07 of ice time per game in 2020-21, which was the most by a Rangers rookie in a season (min. 30 games played) since the NHL began to track ice time in 1997-98.

The Miller contract leaves the Rangers with approximately $3.05M projected cap space with 21 players on the roster (12F/7D/2G). Lafreniere remains the only player left to sign a new contract (RFA).

