Rangers: Adam Fox set to return from injury vs Red Wings after missing last 10 games

The New York Rangers will face off against the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7:30 EST. The Blueshirts are looking to bounce back following their fourth regulation loss of the year against Buffalo, which was perhaps the most disappointing defeat this season.

While the Rangers unfortunately lost Kaapo Kakko due to injury in their last matchup, tonight’s game will feature the return of a star player who has missed a significant chunk of the season.

Fox will play tonight against Detroit

After being injured in the Rangers’ game against Carolina back on November 2nd, defenseman Adam Fox was placed on the LTIR with a lower-body injury. Losing their star defender to injury was a massive blow to the team, but the Blueshirts somehow managed to keep pulling off wins over the last 10 games.

Later this evening, Fox will make his return to the Rangers. He had been skating with the team over the last few weeks but was required to remain benched due to LTIR qualifications. After recovering for 27 days and missing the last 10 games of the season, Fox will finally be able to rejoin the Blueshirts against Detroit.

How much playing time will the Rangers give Fox?

It appears that Fox is 100% good to go following his recovery. He’s been skating with the team in a regular practice jersey and should have no restrictions when playing tonight. Blueshirts’ head coach Peter Laviolette gave some insight on just how much playing time the star defender will be receiving later:

“I don’t think you’ll see him play 30 minutes tonight, but we’re (not) going into it tonight with any restrictions. He’s cleared. He’s ready to go. He wants to get in there and I would say it’ll be a normal game for him.” Peter Laviolette via Vince Mercogliano

Fox’s impact on the Rangers

Fox is easily the best defenseman on the Rangers. His defensive skills are almost unbeatable, and he adds elite offensive production to the team as well. In his 10 games played, Fox has gone over a point per game with three goals and eight assists for 11 points.

Outside of his elite playing abilities, Fox is also a phenomenal figure in the locker room. As one of the Rangers’ alternate captains, his leadership and wisdom can help guide the Blueshirts to success both on and off the ice.