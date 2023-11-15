Rangers’ Adam Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel & Coffe Company

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers injured defenseman Adam Fox has partnered with the Brooklyn Bagel and Coffe Company where he will have a bagel sandwich named after him.

Fox has been on LTIR since he was injured in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes last month, but is still finding time to develop himself off the ice and will soon be launching a new content series.

Fox has been on LTIR since he was injured in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes last month, but is still finding time to develop himself off the ice and will soon be launching a new content series.

In a press release issued by his agent, Alexander Aigen, “The partnership will create an interview-style content series that will be shared on social media for fans and bagel lovers alike.” The series will be titled “Bagels and Fox” and will have guests who include teammate Alexis Lafreniere, Nick Cassano, and Ted Zhar.

Brooklyn Bagel was voted the Best Bagel in New York City by the Food Network.

“As a Jewish kid from Long Island, a bagel partnership is something I am extremely excited about. For as long as I can remember, bagels have been a part of every family gathering. Now playing in New York, I have had the opportunity to explore some of the best food in the world, and yet nothing feels like home quite like and egg and cheese on a bagel.” Alexander Aigen

Fox will also have a bagel sandwich named after him. The “Foxy” is a sesame bagel with fried eggs, lox, cream cheese, and tomato.

Adam will be having a meet and greet at their Chelsea location on Thursday morning between 9:30 and 11:30 am. It’s located at 286 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001.

