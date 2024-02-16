Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadians

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers won their Thursday night matchup against the Montreal Canadians with a final score of 7-4. There are a handful of players that stand out in this game, but three players had the biggest impact.

3. The Breadman dishes assist for the Rangers

Roses are red, violets are blue, and Artemi Panarin stands out in a New York Rangers game too. Panarin is having a career year; he is often on these lists and stands out in a different way on nearly every occasion. Panarin made three assists in this game.

2. Adam Fox displays exceptional passing

The Rangers’ defense was a bit sloppy in this game, however, Adam Fox was the exception as usual. He was one of the better players who performed on defense. On offense, his impact was huge as he recorded four assists in the contest. Fox continues to show why he is the best defenseman on the team.

1. Chris Kreider gets a hat trick

When a player gets a hat trick in a hockey game, that basically clinches the No. 1 spot in the standout performances list. Chris Kreider did that tonight and thus is the top standout in this game. Performances like this just continue to bolster the reality that when he retires, Kreider will be the last Ranger to ever wear the number 20 when it gets raised at Madison Square Garden.