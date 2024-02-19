Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 6-5 overtime win over the New York Islanders

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers just played in one of the most memorable Stadium Series games of all time. They came back in this game and defeated the New York Islanders 6-5 in overtime. Many standout performers helped the Blueshirts earn this victory over their rivals.

3. Matt Rempe sees his first NHL action

One of the more intriguing stories heading into this game was how newly called-up Matt Rempe was going to perform, especially with his first game in the NHL being in the Stadium Series matchup. He wound up turning in a decent performance.

Rempe played solid defense and got to showcase his grit and sandpaper side in a fight against Islanders’ Matt Martin. He handled his own while fighting Matt Martin, who is one of the more notable enforcers in the NHL.

On offense, though, Rempe struggled. There is still plenty of work for Rempe, but with some more time adapting to the majors, hopefully, he will perform better on offense.

2. Adam Fox contributes on both ends

Adam Fox stood out in two main ways in this game. Firstly, he contributed with two assists, one on Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal in the second period, and another on Mika Zibanejad’s goal in the third period. Secondly, he excelled on defense, standing out as one of the stronger players on the ice in that regard.

While most of the team, except for K’Andre Miller, was lackluster defensively, Fox maintained consistency in his defensive play. It’s evident that Fox is the best defenseman on the Rangers and will likely continue to perform at this level for the rest of the season.

1. Artemi Panarin wins it for the Rangers

It took just 10 seconds for Artemi Panarin to score the game-winning goal for the Blueshirts in overtime. Panarin is such a phenomenal player, and Rangers fans are blessed to have this man on their favorite team.