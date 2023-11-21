Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 6–3 Loss over the Dallas Stars

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers unfortunately lost their latest game against the Dallas Stars 6–3. It was a very sloppy game for the Blueshirts with a horrendous performance in the third period. While it was a disappointing performance for the team, there were three main standouts for this game against the Dallas Stars.

Artemi Panarin’s point streak comes to an end

The streak is over. Yes, this is the first game this season in which Artemi Panarin did not make a point. It was one heck of a run for Panarin with his point streak. Hopefully, he can bounce back and string together another impressive streak. In this game, it was a night off for Panarin as he did not do much excluding two shot attempts.

Jacob Trouba performed well despite the defense’s struggles

The defense was not good in this game, especially in the third period as the Stars scored five goals. The one defenseman who did a solid job out of the bunch is Jacob Trouba. He contributed the most on both defense and offense for the Blueshirts in this game.

Trouba had two assists in this game. One assist was made on Kaapo Kakko’s goal in the second period and the other assist was on Barclay Goodrow’s goal in the third period. While the defense collapsed in the third period, Trouba did well when he was on the ice.

Vincent Trocheck continues to play well on the Rangers’ second-line

The Rangers are fortunate to have Vincent Trocheck on their roster, especially as he has done a phenomenal job filling in for the injured Filip Chytil on the second line. Tonight, he stood out by scoring the first goal of the night, giving the Blueshirts a strong start in the first period.

While Panarin’s Streak did end tonight, Trocheck now has six straight games with a point. Hopefully, Trocheck’s streak continues as he has been one of the Rangers’ standouts in November.