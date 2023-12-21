Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in the season, the New York Rangers had one of their worst games of the season getting dominated 7-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. But the Rangers performed much better in this matchup and won the game 5-2. There were a lot of players that stood out in this matchup, but there were three that stood out compared to the bunch.

Blake Wheeler is turning things around

Throughout most of the NHL Season, Blake Wheeler has struggled on the ice and has seen the game pass him by. But this game told a different story as Wheeler put up a very good performance in this game.

He made two key assists in this game on Mika Zibanejad’s first goal and Braden Schneider’s goal. While Wheeler stood out on defense, he has to improve on his defense as he did not look great on defense throughout this game. Overall though it is a step up compared to most of his performances this season and hopefully he keeps this up.

Braden Schneider has arguably his best game of the season

There is no question about Braden Schneider making this list. Especially with scoring that goal to get the Rangers to a 3-2 lead was so impressive. Not only the goal itself was impressive, but beating John Tavares as well was the most impressive play. Schneider also did a great job on defense as well for the Blueshirts. This was Schneider’s best game of the year and hopefully, he plays this well for the rest of the season.

Erik Gustafsson has been a fantastic addition to the Rangers

Erik Gustafsson has been such a fantastic signing for the Blueshirts in a majority of his performances he has been a main piece on this defense squad. He yet again was the best player on the ice for the Blueshirts and he made three assists in this game.

He contributed to the Braden Schneider, Artemi Panarin, and Alexis Lafrenière goals. While he did not score a goal, assists are very important as well. Gustafsson has been phenomenal for the Blueshirts and if he keeps this up, he should be getting a payday once his contract expires.