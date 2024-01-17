Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

January has proven to be a peculiar month for the New York Rangers with inconsistencies plaguing their performances. The team was in need of a dominating display, and fortunately, they delivered.

They secured a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken, showcasing a positive performance by the Blueshirts, with several players standing out. Among the entire team, three players particularly caught the eye in this matchup.

3. The Breadman makes an amazing assist

Artemi Panarin has once again made the Standout list, and the primary reason is the incredible assist he delivered on Vincent Trocheck’s goal. Take a look below.

Can we talk about the no-look again ? pic.twitter.com/GKdlZa589c — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 17, 2024

Is there anything Panarin can’t do? While this may not be considered one of his strongest games, making an assist that leaves the fanbase and the league in awe justifies his presence on the standout list. Panarin is having a remarkable year, already amassing 60 total points this season. Here’s hoping he continues to be in Beast Mode for the rest of the season.

2. Kaapo Kakko has a confidence booster performance

It has been a challenging few months for Kaapo Kakko, particularly with the extended recovery from the lower-body injury he sustained against the Buffalo Sabres in late November. However, today marked a positive turn of events as Kakko scored his first goal since November 20th. This achievement serves as a confidence booster and bodes well for his quick reintegration into the team following his injury.

1. Blake Wheeler nets two goals for the Rangers

The 2023/2024 season hasn’t been a stellar one for Blake Wheeler. He has frequently exhibited signs that the game has passed him by, looking less effective on the field. However, tonight he defied those notions by scoring two goals in the game.

While one of his goals was an empty-netter, the overall performance was much-needed. For a player who has struggled and seemed out of sync with the game, he stood out as one of the strong performers on the ice tonight. Hopefully, he can maintain this level of play and demonstrate that he still has plenty left in the tank.