Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals

Now, that’s a performance to remember. The New York Rangers secured an impressive 5-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Not only was it a significant win at home, but also against a formidable team like the Capitals, who are also in the Metropolitan Division. This win further strengthens the Blueshirts’ lead in the division. While numerous players showcased their skills in this game, three players stood out the most.

Artemi Panarin continues to excel

Welcome back to the standout list Mr. Breadman. Yet again Artemi Panarin had another strong performance and he even scored a powerplay goal to get the Rangers to a 2-1 lead. Panarin even contributed with an assist on K’Andre Miller’s goal.

Braden Schneider was possibly the best player on the ice

One player who played well was Braden Schneider. Many think Schneider is on this list mainly because he scored in the third period. That contributed a lot, but Schneider was the best player on the ice for the Blueshirts according to HockeyStatCards. His defensive play was much better compared to previous performances and hopefully, he keeps playing this well.

Rangers get a big performance from K’Andre Miller

This was a no-brainer putting K’Andre Miller on this list. He scored two of the five goals of the game for the Blueshirts, including the first goal. His best period was in the second period as he scored his second goal and made an assist when Alexis Lafreniere scored his goal in the third period. Miller did a phenomenal job in this game and hopefully, he can continue playing at this level.