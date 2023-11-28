Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 5–1 loss against the Buffalo Sabres

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers endured a disappointing 5–1 loss to the Sabres. Among the team, several players stood out, some for the wrong reasons and others positively.

K’Andre Miller struggled defensively

The defensive performance in this game was disappointing and a player that notably struggled was K’Andre Miller. He seemed off throughout, appearing lost on multiple occasions. Notably, he was outplayed when Alex Tuch scored the Sabres’ second goal. In the third period, Miller also got outmuscled during Tuch’s second goal. Reviewing the film from this game in practice is going to be a tough watch/day for Miller.

Ryan Lindgren and the Rangers’ defense fell apart

Yikes, this was not a great performance for Ryan Lindgren. Many Rangers fans will be begging the question, “What was Lindgren doing with the turnover/giveaway in the first period that led to JJ Peterka scoring the first goal?” That was one of the worst turnovers that the Blueshirts have had all season and it was a really bad play by Lindgren.

His decision-making wasn’t at its best throughout the game, especially in moving the puck. Statistically, he ended up as the least effective defenseman for the Blueshirts in this game, which further complicates his performance. Similar to Miller, Lindgren might find reviewing the film of this game quite challenging.

Mika Zibanejad is turning things around

November hasn’t been the greatest month for Mika Zibanejad. He seemed to be in a noticeable slump. However, his recent performance indicates a positive turn. Tonight, he contributed by scoring the only goal for the Blueshirts. Although the team’s overall performance wasn’t stellar, Zibanejad’s offensive spark was encouraging. It appears he’s broken out of his slump.