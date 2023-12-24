Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-3 OT win against the Buffalo Sabres

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

What a game. It was not pretty, but the New York Rangers got the job done tonight. They defeated the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 victory in overtime. There were some players that stood out in this game, some for the right reasons and others for the wrong reasons. Out of the bunch, there are three that stood out from the bunch.

Braden Schneider had an off night

Braden Schneider had a particularly tough night for the Blueshirts. His significant misstep occurred during the third period when Casey Mittelstadt scored the goal that tied the game for the Sabres. Schneider attempted an indirect pass off the boards, and unfortunately, the goal deflected off Schneider’s stick.

Following that incident, Schneider didn’t return to the ice for the remainder of the game. It’s unclear whether this absence was due to injury or being benched, but it’s never an encouraging sign. Hopefully, this was just an off night for Schneider.

Chris Kreider nets the game-winner

Chris Kreider scored the overtime game-winning goal for the team. That goal ties Rod Gilbert for the most goals in new Madison Square Garden history with the regular season and playoffs combined. That is a well-deserved accomplishment for Kreider who continues to build his case for his jersey to eventually be retired by the organization in the future.

Mika Zibanejad is back to looking like a star

Remember when many started to doubt Mika Zibanejad due to his slump back in November? Those days are now far behind, as Zibanejad once again showcased his significant impact on offense in this latest game. He contributed with a goal and two assists, including key plays in Kreider’s overtime goal and Artemi Panarin’s goal in the first period.

While Zibanejad’s defensive performance may not have been stellar, his offensive contributions were pivotal in this game. He played like a superstar and one hopes he maintains this level of play throughout the remainder of the season.