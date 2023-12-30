Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers were bested on Friday night as the Florida Panthers won this matchup 4-3. It was a very close game, but the Blueshirts were fighting back. It just was not enough for the team, but there were three standouts in this game for the New York Rangers; some for the right reasons and others for the wrong reasons.

Barclay Goodrow’s poor season continues

This was not a great game for Barclay Goodrow. He was lost in this game and his level of awareness has clearly declined. He turned in a poor performance on defense. Goodraw was the worst defensive player on the ice for the Blueshirts according to HockeyStatCards.

It has not been a great season for Barclay Goodrow and with having one of the worst contracts on the team for the Rangers, he is a guy to keep an eye on during the trade deadline if the Rangers want to get cap flexibility.

Artemi Panarin continues to dominate

Another game, another standout performance by the Breadman. Artemi Panarin showcased why he is one of the pillars of this team with how much of an impact he has on offense. He made some nice shots in this game and scored the first goal of the game for the Blueshirts. Panarin even did well on defense and was one of the better players on defense for the Blueshirts in this game according to HockeyStatCards.

Rangers rookie nets a goal

Will Cuylle was among the most intriguing prospects to watch last year, and performances like tonight’s underscore why. He showcased his grit and sandpaper side, contributing significantly to both defense and offense.

He managed to score a goal in the second period, tying the game 2-2. Cuylle has become an essential part of this team, and if he maintains this level of play, he could be a valuable asset for the team in the long term.